Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

French minister says foreign athletes must be vaccinated to compete

Axios

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu leaving a cabinet meeting In Paris on Jan. 15. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

All athletes, including those from foreign countries, must be vaccinated to compete in competitions held in France, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu announced Monday after lawmakers adopted a new coronavirus law Sunday.

Why it matters: It's unclear what the mandate will mean for Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's ability to play in the French Open in May. Djokovic just left Australia after an appeals court in the country revoked his visa for being unvaccinated.

  • Djokovic will not be able to defend his Australian Open title when the tournament starts in Melbourne on Monday.
  • The new vaccine mandate comes roughly a month before the country hosts the Six Nations rugby tournament.

France's sports ministry left open the possibility for the situation to change by the time the French Open begins.

  • "Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So we'll see, but clearly there is no exemption," the ministry said, according to ESPN.

Go deeper ... Timeline: The Djokovic saga

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power as "hazardous" winter storm lashes East Coast

Satellite imagery of the Northeastern U.S. taken by NOAA on Jan. 17. Photo: NOAA

A major winter storm was lashing much of the East Coast on Sunday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting travel over the holiday weekend.

The latest: The Weather Prediction Center said in a storm summary Monday that winter storm warnings are still in effect for portions of the Central Appalachians, Ohio Valley, interior Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, while portions of the Central Appalachians and coastal New England are under high wind warnings.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Colleyville Rabbi credits survival to active-shooter training

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the people taken hostage in a synagogue outside Fort Worth on Saturday, said in an interview with CBS Monday that he initially took in the man because he thought he needed shelter.

The big picture: Cytron-Walker said he spoke to the hostage taker, identified by the FBI as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, for several minutes and made him tea before Akram took the rabbi and three other people hostage during Shabbat services for around 11 hours in Colleyville, Texas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Russell Contreras
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Book bans are back in style

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

School districts from Pennsylvania to Wyoming are bowing to pressure from some conservative groups to review — then purge from public school libraries — books about LGBTQ issues and people of color.

Why it matters: A pivotal midterm election year, COVID frustrations and a backlash against efforts to call out systemic racism — driven disproportionately by white, suburban and rural parents — have made public schools ground zero in the culture wars.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

