All athletes, including those from foreign countries, must be vaccinated to compete in competitions held in France, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu announced Monday after lawmakers adopted a new coronavirus law Sunday.

Why it matters: It's unclear what the mandate will mean for Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's ability to play in the French Open in May. Djokovic just left Australia after an appeals court in the country revoked his visa for being unvaccinated.

Djokovic will not be able to defend his Australian Open title when the tournament starts in Melbourne on Monday.

The new vaccine mandate comes roughly a month before the country hosts the Six Nations rugby tournament.

France's sports ministry left open the possibility for the situation to change by the time the French Open begins.

"Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So we'll see, but clearly there is no exemption," the ministry said, according to ESPN.

