A powerful early season snowstorm closed roads, as it continued to pummel the Northern Plains with blizzard conditions Saturday. Parts of the plains were hit by more than 2 feet of snow, and 3-10 inches were set to fall over Saturday night, ABC News reports.
What they're saying: The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said, "Estimated observed snowfall over the past 72 hours depicts a rather large swath of 18-30 inches across portions of north central and northeast North Dakota." And forecasters warn many in the region would shiver through the coldest night of the season, with temperatures as low as 26 degrees expected overnight.
- Blizzard and winter storm warnings were beginning to expire across central North Dakota Saturday evening, but winter weather advisories were in effect across northeast South Dakota.
- Potentially life-threatening blowing snow was expected to make roads in the region
impassable, especially in central and northern North Dakota, per the weather service.
- The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said residents in Bassett and Bartlett could expect to see overnight temperatures to plunge to 26 degrees.
The impact: By Saturday afternoon, up to 30 inches of snow had fallen in Harvey, while 28 inches was dumped on Devils Lake in North Dakota; Lead and Rapid City were the worst hit in South Dakota, with 14.5 and 14.3 inches falling, respectively.
- Per the Grand Forks Herald, "Portions of Interstate 29, Highway 2 and Interstate 94 closed Friday morning and remained off limits Saturday. Secondary state highways in the Devils Lake area were deemed impassable and blocked because of heavy snow and whiteout conditions."