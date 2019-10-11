A massive snowstorm is forecast to pummel the Northern Plains over the weekend, with 6-12 inches of snow projected to fall over the region, along with record-low temperatures, NBC News reports.

What they're saying: Isolated totals for Bismarck, and Fargo, North Dakota are expected to reach 18 inches, while "[r]ecord low temperatures" are possible across the western and central parts of the U.S. through Friday, NBC notes. Freezing rain, which began to strike New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, is anticipated to last through Friday, according to NBC New York.