U.S. officials developed and presented a long-term plan to help North Korea establish a sought-after tourism hub in exchange for denuclearization during recent talks in Stolkholm, Bloomberg reports, citing Hankook Ilbo newspaper.

Why it matters: North Korea has tested weapons repeatedly in recent months, after talks with the U.S. came to a standstill in February. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has tried to build a resort in the Wonsan-Kalma coastal area, per Bloomberg.