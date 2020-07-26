37 mins ago - World

North Korea puts city on lockdown over suspected coronavirus case

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019. Photo: Manan Vatsayana/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered Kaesong City, near the border with South Korea, be placed on lockdown and declared a "maximum emergency" because of a suspected coronavirus case, state media reported on Sunday local time.

Why it matters: If the person is found to have COVID-19, it would mark the first time Pyongyang has publicly confirmed having a case in the country. The isolated state has previously insisted it's free of the pandemic, although experts have cast doubt on the claim.

  • There's concern that an outbreak in North Korea would devastate the country's poor medical infrastructure and trigger a humanitarian disaster, Axios' Jacob Knutson notes.

Details: The official Korean Central News Agency reported the suspected case involved a person who returned to North Korea by crossing the Military Demarcation Line last Sunday after defecting to South Korea three years ago.

  • The person's coronavirus result test result was "uncertain," but they were "put under strict quarantine as a primary step and all the persons in Kaesong City who contacted that person and those who have been to the city in the last five days are being thoroughly investigated, given medical examination and put under quarantine," KCNA said.
  • Kim has also declared a state of emergency in Kaesong City and said he "took the preemptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong City and isolating each district and region from the other within July 24 afternoon just after receiving the report on it."

Of note: North Korea began to take precautions against COVID-19 in January, closing its borders, pausing business with China and quarantining all of its diplomats for a month in Pyongyang, per the New York Times.

Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Updated 15 mins ago - Science

Hurricane Hanna pummels southern Texas

Hurricane Hanna is lashing southern Texas with powerful winds and rain after making landfall in the state Saturday evening, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Why it matters: Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and the first to reach the Texas Gulf Coast since Harvey in 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a Disaster Declaration as the storm made landfall "just 6 mph shy of Category 2 status," the Texas Division of Emergency Management noted.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

"​The Boy from Troy"​ service for the late Rep. John Lewis July 25 in Troy, Alabama. Ceremonies are planned for the next six days honoring the life of civil rights icon. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of memorials this weekend across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of remembrance for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family. Following this weekend's ceremonies, Lewis' body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol for a week, starting Monday.

Sara Fischer
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Sinclair tells local stations not to air controversial "plandemic" interview

Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group asked its dozens of local affiliates across the U.S. this weekend not to air a controversial interview conducted on its program "America This Week," which touted conspiracy theories that NIAID director Anthony Fauci started the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Sinclair has been caught up in controversies around journalism ethics before. Most notably, it asked journalists at affiliates to read pro-Trump scripts about "fake news" in 2018.

