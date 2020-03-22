29 mins ago - World

North Korea claims Trump sent letter to Kim Jong-un offering coronavirus help

Jacob Knutson

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30, 2019. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Jong-un's sister said Sunday that President Trump sent a personal letter to the North Korean leader offering cooperation to help the country combat the coronavirus outbreak, according to AP.

Why it matters: Though the North Korean government has yet to report a single case of the new virus within its borders, international experts doubt the claim and fear that an outbreak there would topple the country's poor medical infrastructure and become a humanitarian disaster.

What they're saying: In a statement aired by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong praised Trump for sending the letter when “big difficulties and challenges lie ahead in the way of developing ties” between the countries, according to AP.

  • She said Trump explained that he wanted to “propel the relations between the two countries ... and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work."
  • “In my personal opinion, I think that the bilateral relations and dialogue for them would be thinkable only when the equilibrium is kept dynamically and morally and justice ensured between the two countries,” she said. “Even at this moment we are working hard to develop and defend ourselves on our own under the cruel environment which the U.S. is keen to ‘provide.’”
  • She said her brother expressed his gratitude for the letter.

The big picture: Denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States ground to a halt even before the pandemic.

  • North Korea in recent weeks has fired multiple short-range projectiles toward Japan into the East Sea. South Korea’s military called the demonstrations “very inappropriate” when the world is struggling with a pandemic.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

North Korea fires several projectiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visiting a farm with members of his military. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea "fired three short-range projectiles into the East Sea" from the country's South Hamgyong province on Monday morning, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, per Yonhap news agency.

Details: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said multiple projectiles were detected to have traveled up to 125 miles before hitting the stretch of water also known as the Sea of Japan and they were likely ballistic, AP reports.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 9, 2020 - World
Rebecca Falconer

North Korea fires projectiles into sea, South Korean military says

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with members of his military in North Korea in 2017. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea "fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea" near the city of Wonsan Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, per Yonhap News Agency.

Why it matters: It's the first such launch by North Korea this year and comes two months after White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien told Axios that President Trump had "reached out" to Pyongyang to ask them to resume stalled diplomatic talks.

Go deeper: Kim Jong-un announces end to moratorium on nuclear weapon tests

Keep ReadingArrowMar 2, 2020 - World
Jacob Knutson

Sanders says he would meet with adversaries like Kim Jong-un as president

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders said in an interview with "60 Minutes," to be aired Sunday evening, that he would, as president, be willing to meet with U.S. adversaries and use military force in response to "threats against the American people" and its allies.

Why it matters: Sanders is the current Democratic front-runner and enjoys broad support across nearly every demographic. However, one group that he is struggling to court is voters who prioritize foreign policy, which ranked as one of his least supportive blocs in the Nevada caucuses, according to Washington Post entrance polls.

Go deeperArrowFeb 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy