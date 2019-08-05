North Korea reportedly conducts 4th missile test in less than 2 weeks

North Korea has fired 2 "unidentified projectiles" into the East Sea for the 4th time in less than 2 weeks, according to the South Korean military.

The big picture: President Trump said last week that the short-range missile tests North Korea has been conducting do not violate the terms of his agreement with Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year, but he nonetheless urged Kim to "do the right thing." A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday protested joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea, warning that the country is still committed to dialogue but could be forced to take a “new road,” per North Korean state media.