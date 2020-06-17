1 hour ago - World

North Korea to deploy troops into former inter-Korean cooperation zones

Dave Lawler, author of World

Kim Jong-un in Hanoi. Photo: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty

North Korea has announced it will send troops into sites previously used to foster cooperation with South Korea a day after demolishing an inter-Korean liaison office.

Why it matters: North Korea is wiping out all remnants of the detente with South Korea that began in 2018, and taking dramatic symbolic steps to signal a new more hostile era in relations. Pyongyang has also said it will resume military exercises and reestablish guard posts near the heavily fortified border.

Behind the scenes: Experts generally view this as a play for leverage from Kim Jong-un’s regime, which has expressed fury over America's unwillingness to loosen sanctions and is believed to be facing a severe economic downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • North Korea has also expressed outrage over propaganda leaflets sent across the border from the South.
  • Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong-un, has been taking a central role in the rhetorical offensive from Pyongyang.

What to watch: Nuclear talks are likely to remain on ice this year, with an election approaching in the U.S.

  • The Kim regime’s goals include weakening the U.S.-South Korea alliance and reminding Washington “that North Korea is still a force to be reckoned with,” said Glyn Davies, who served as a special representative for North Korea during the Obama administration, in a recent International Crisis Group webinar.
  • U.S. intelligence says North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear program since President Trump’s two summits with Kim, which did not yield a deal on denuclearization.

Flashback: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, an advocate of warmer ties with North Korea, also held a series of summits with Kim in 2018.

  • Just two years later, one symbol of the friendlier relations those three meetings seemed to signal has been exploded. Others are now being actively militarized.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 20 hours ago - World

North Korea "blew up" inter-Korean liaison office, Seoul says

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un and sister Kim Yo Jong at the Peace House in Panmunjom, South Korea, in 2018. She warned South Korea could "pay a dear price" for dropping propaganda leaflets in North Korea. Photo: Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

North Korea "destroyed' a joint liaison office building on its side of the border on Tuesday, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said, per AP.

Details: "North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office" in the border town of Kaesong, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said via text message, according to Bloomberg. Smoke could be seen and "an explosion was heard" in town, Yonhap notes.

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 8,155,266 — Total deaths: 441,505 — Total recoveries — 3,945,763Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 2,137,707 — Total deaths: 116,962 — Total recoveries: 583,503 — Total tested: 24,449,307Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
  6. Work: Coronavirus could upend traditional 9-5 workweeksWhat offices might look like as America returns to work.
Sara Fischer
2 hours ago - Technology

Zuckerberg wants to help 4 million people register to vote in 2020

Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Tuesday in an op-ed that Facebook's 2020 goal is "to help 4 million people register to vote."

Why it matters: Facebook has faced scrutiny over the last four years for the way its platform was unwittingly used in spreading misinformation during the 2016 election cycle. Now, the company is doing everything in its power to bolster civic engagement ahead of the November election.

