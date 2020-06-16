North Korea "destroyed' an inter-Korean liaison office building on South Korea's side of the border on Tuesday. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said, per AP.

Details: "North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office," South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a message via text, according to Bloomberg. Smoke could be seen and "an explosion was heard" in the border town of Kaesong, Yonhap notes.

Driving the news: The South Korean news agency reported there had been "near-daily threats to punish Seoul over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets." Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned statements this month via the state-run KCNA news agency that South Korea could "pay a dear price" for its actions.

She stepped up her rhetoric on Saturday night, saying: "Before long, a tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen."

North Korean military officials said earlier Tuesday they were studying an "action plan" to enter the demilitarised zone dividing the two Koreas to "turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten military vigilance against the South," accordingto KCNA.

The North Korean regime "abandoned its operations at the facility that once allowed the rivals to communicate around the clock" about a week ago, per Bloomberg.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.