North Korea has blown up South Korean liaison office, Seoul says

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un and sister Kim Yo Jong at the Peace House in Panmunjom, South Korea, in 2018. She warned South Korea could "pay a dear price" for dropping leaflets in North Korea. Photo: Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

North Korea "destroyed' an inter-Korean liaison office building on South Korea's side of the border on Tuesday. Seoul’s Unification Ministry said, per AP.

Details: "North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office," South Korea’s Unification Ministry said in a message via text, according to Bloomberg. Smoke could be seen and "an explosion was heard" in the border town of Kaesong, Yonhap notes.

Driving the news: The South Korean news agency reported there had been "near-daily threats to punish Seoul over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets." Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, warned statements this month via the state-run KCNA news agency that South Korea could "pay a dear price" for its actions.

  • She stepped up her rhetoric on Saturday night, saying: "Before long, a tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen."
  • North Korean military officials said earlier Tuesday they were studying an "action plan" to enter the demilitarised zone dividing the two Koreas to "turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten military vigilance against the South," accordingto KCNA.
  • The North Korean regime "abandoned its operations at the facility that once allowed the rivals to communicate around the clock" about a week ago, per Bloomberg.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler
The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Over two weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on police departments to scale back the force that can be used on civilians and prompted new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 8,034,461 — Total deaths: 436,901 — Total recoveries — 3,857,339Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 2,114,026 — Total deaths: 116,127 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. 2020 election: Trump campaign says all rally attendants will be provided with masks.
  4. States: West Virginia reports cluster of 28 coronavirus cases tied to church.
  5. Public health: FDA ends emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
Hans Nichols
Obama to hold first virtual fundraiser for Biden

Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago Oct. 29, 2019. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Barack Obama is making his fundraising debut for his former vice president with an online event next week, targeting tens of thousands of small-dollar donors, according to an invitation obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Obama's participation with Biden in the live, virtual event on June 23 marks the ramping up of the former president's engagement to try to defeat President Trump.

