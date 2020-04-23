1 hour ago - World

What to make of Kim Jong-un's disappearance

Dave Lawler

Have you seen this man? Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Jong-un’s status remains a mystery after a week of rumors about the North Korean dictator’s health and chatter in Washington about succession.

Why it matters: “This should be a huge reminder of how much regional stability rests on this one leader,” says Jung Pak, a former CIA officer and author of the forthcoming book “Becoming Kim Jong-un.”

  • While there are signs that “something is up” in North Korea, she says, it could be weeks before the world has any answers.

The backstory: The rumors began after Kim missed North Korea’s most important annual ceremony marking the birthday of his grandfather and the regime’s founder, Kim Il-sung.

  • Then came a single-sourced story from Seoul-based site Daily NK, claiming Kim had heart surgery on April 12 and was recovering at a villa.
  • CNN followed up by reporting the U.S. was “monitoring intelligence that suggests... [Kim] is in grave danger” following surgery.
  • National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said the White House was "keeping a close eye" on the reports, but both South Korea and China expressed skepticism and North Korean state media has ignored the rumors.

Between the lines: The fact remains that if Kim really were ill, we likely wouldn’t know unless the regime wanted us to.

  • Before the announcement that Kim Jong-il had died in 2011, Pak says, “it looked on the surface like things were fine” — even to the CIA.
  • Kim Jong-un himself disappeared for over a month in 2014 before returning with a cane.
  • It’s unlikely that China and South Korea have knowledge of Kim’s current health status either, Pak says.

The big picture: The cult of secrecy is not intended only for the outside world, she says.

  • “The regime has been working on this for decades, building multiple overlapping mechanisms to ensure that it’s the Kim family in control and that the top leader controls what the people and the outside world see.”
  • “It’s a resilient regime, in that people are just going to go about and do their business. They wouldn’t necessarily know that anything is wrong with the leader or anything in the top levels of the government,” she says.

What to watch: The regime’s resilience would be facing a severe test now, regardless of Kim’s health.

  • Pak says there are signs of severe economic strain and reports of panic-buying and paranoia in Pyongyang due to coronavirus.
  • It’s a “combustible mix,” but she’s not expecting an implosion.

The bottom line: While it’s far too early to draw any conclusions about Kim’s condition, speculation is nonetheless swirling about who might succeed him.

  • Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, is an oft-mentioned possibility due to her highly visible role (by North Korean standards) and the importance of continuing the Kim bloodline.

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 2,703,613 — Total deaths: 190,490 — Total recoveries — 737,864Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 866,646 — Total deaths: 49,759 — Total recoveries — 79,938 — Total tested: 4,660,250Map.
  3. Business latest: Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough — 3 ideas for improving the Paycheck Protection Program — Imminent GDP numbers will quantify severity of America's economic collapse.
  4. In Congress: House passes $484 billion interim relief bill — A select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the virus — House Democrats request IG probe into removal of top vaccine doctor.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. World updates: Brazil and Ecuador emerge as Latin America's coronavirus epicenters — What to make of Kim Jong-un's disappearance.
  7. 📶 1 internet thing: FCC chair: Internet connectivity is "the glue" holding Americans' lives together.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-$1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 35 mins ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Trump says he doesn't agree with Fauci that U.S. is "not there yet" on testing

President Trump said at a press briefing that he disagrees with Anthony Fauci's assessment that the U.S. is "just not there yet" in terms of reaching the testing capacity needed to reopen large parts of the economy.

Why it matters: Fauci is the nation's top infectious diseases expert and is among the most trusted voices on the White House's coronavirus task force.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy