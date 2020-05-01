52 mins ago - World

Kim Jong-un finally reappears, according to North Korean state media

Orion RummlerDave Lawler

People watch a broadcast of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 21. Photo: Ung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean state media claimed on Friday that Kim Jong-un made a public appearance at a fertilizer factory in Suncheon, following two weeks of speculation about the dictator's health and whereabouts.

Where it stands: Photos from the ceremony have not been released, AP reports, and Kim's appearance has not been independently verified. The leader's last public appearance was on April 11, the New York Times reports.

The backstory: The rumors began after Kim missed North Korea’s most important annual ceremony on April 15, marking the birthday of his grandfather and the regime’s founder, Kim Il-sung.

  • Then came a smattering of uncorroborated reports that Kim was ill or even dead, perhaps following emergency heart surgery.
  • South Korea and China downplayed the reports, but the Trump administration said it was monitoring them and Trump himself hinted he had intelligence about Kim's condition.

The bottom line: This is a clear rebuttal from the regime of claims Kim is in grave danger. But the doubts won't fully be quelled without more evidence.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,334,416 — Total deaths: 237,943 — Total recoveries — 1,050,768Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 1,091,565 — Total deaths: 64,577 — Total recoveries — 164,015 — Total tested: 6,551,810Map.
  3. Public health: FDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus — CDC tracked nearly 5,000 cases in meat processing facilities.
  4. Trump: Kayleigh McEnany holds first White House press briefing in over a year.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks — Protestors gather for International Workers' Day amid the pandemic.
  6. Federal government: House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus — DOJ probes doctor whose hydroxychloroquine claims were touted by Sean Hannity.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Joe Biden formally asks Secretary of Senate to search for Tara Reade complaint

Joe Biden at an event in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate on Friday asking for a search of his records to try to locate a sexual harassment complaint that Tara Reade allegedly made in 1993 about Biden.

Why it matters: In the letter, Biden goes farther than just asking to release a complaint if it exists — he asks to make public "all other documents in the records that relate to the allegation."

55 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus

Fauci speaks next to Deborah Birx, in a meeting with President Trump on April 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has blocked Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from testifying on the coronavirus pandemic, a House Appropriations Committee spokesperson told the Washington Post on Friday.

Why it matters: Fauci has often given Americans a reality check on the administration's response to the coronavirus and has garnered bipartisan credibility for his straight-forward approach to the crisis.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy