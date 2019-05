North Korea called U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton a "war monger" and "defective human product" Monday for saying Pyongyang's recent missile tests violated UN Security Council resolutions, AP reports, citing state media.

The big picture: In Japan, President Trump said at a news conference there’s good respect built between the U.S. and North Korea. "I personally think lots of good things will come with North Korea. I may be right. I may be wrong,” he said. "We’ll see what happens."