The big picture: The bill passed in the state Senate in April. It required 72 votes to pass in the house. Representatives voted 67-53 in favor of the override. Following Democratic gains in November's state elections, Republicans have needed the assistance of several Democrats since January to override Cooper’s vetoes, per AP.

What he's saying: Cooper said in a statement announcing the veto, "Laws already protect newborn babies and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients."

Why it matters: It's a rare victory for many Democrats, who have expressed concern at conservative states passing abortion restrictions.

Go deeper: Where 2020 Democrats stand on abortion policy