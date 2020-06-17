35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Solicitor General Noel Francisco to step down from Justice Department

Solicitor General Noel Francisco in 2017. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Solicitor General Noel Francisco will leave his position at the Justice Department on July 3, the agency announced in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: Francisco has defended some of the Trump administration's most controversial policies before the Supreme Court, including its 2017 travel ban on people from multiple Muslim-majority counties, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: In 2018, Francisco argued before the Supreme Court that that federal law does not shield transgender workers from discrimination on the basis of their gender identity. The court ruled against the administration on Monday.

  • Francisco's tenure was overshadowed in part by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. He argued to the Supreme Court that redacted materials from the Mueller report should not be released in a case that is still ongoing.
  • Francisco also recently asked a panel to force District Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant the Justice Department’s motion to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

What's next: Francisco will be the second high-ranking official to leave the department in the coming months after Brian Benczkowski, the head of the department’s criminal division, announced Monday that he would leave in July.

  • One of Francisco’s deputies, Jeff Wall, will likely serve as acting solicitor general while the White House searches for a replacement, according to the NYT.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jun 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Appeals court appears hesitant to toss criminal case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A federal appeals court in D.C. appears hesitant to order Judge Emmit Sullivan to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Flynn and the Justice Department had asked the appeals court to order District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to quickly resolve the case examining why the federal government dropped charges against Flynn. While the appeals court hasn't issued a decision, their hesitation suggests the courts have the right to review whether Justice Department moves to drop a prosecution are “in the public interest," the Post writes.

Sam BakerAlayna Treene
Jun 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court's LGBTQ ruling may sideline Trump's health care rules

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Supreme Court’s historic ruling on LGBTQ nondiscrimination could sideline the Trump administration's new policies on health care and adoption.

Why it matters: The ruling's ripple effects will be felt immediately, and could ultimately derail regulations the administration had finalized just days ago.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
21 mins ago - Technology

The pandemic has unleashed a cyber crime wave

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cyber criminal networks and individual opportunists have leveraged the coronavirus crisis to ramp up schemes to defraud businesses, credulous consumers and governments at all levels.

The big picture: This new wave of cyber crime, documented in a series of indictments, public disclosures and statements from U.S. officials, illustrates why the U.S. government sometimes refers to the “big four plus one” of cyber threats.

