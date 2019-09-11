Court ruling again allows Trump asylum restrictions in Texas and New Mexico

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked — for the second time — a nationwide injunction on the Trump administration's third-country asylum rule, which bars migrants from asylum in the U.S. if they did not first apply for protection in a country they travelled through.

Why it matters: This new ruling reintroduces the status quo that was in play after the court's first decision to block the nationwide injunction, which said it could only be applied within the Ninth Circuit's states of California and Arizona. That means that this decision will once again block — at least temporarily — most Central Americans who cross into the U.S., legally or illegally, in New Mexico or Texas from asylum.