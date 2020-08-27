48 mins ago - Sports

NHL postpones 4 playoff games in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Photo: Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The National Hockey League postponed four Stanley Cup playoff games scheduled for Thursday and Friday after players on all eight remaining teams decided not to play in response to the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Why it matters: The NHL drew criticism for not joining the NBA, WNBA, MLS and some MLB teams in suspending competitions or practices on Wednesday, before the player-led Hockey Diversity Alliance asked the NHL to push pause on games Thursday.

The NHL’s three Wednesday games were played as planned, with the only tribute to Blake occurring during a “moment of reflection” before the Tampa-Boston game in Toronto.

What they're saying: "After much discussion, NHL players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight's and tomorrow's games as scheduled," the NHL and NHL Players' Association said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

  • "Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice."
  • "We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society."

What to watch: "The NHL ... will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly," Thursday's statement read.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
13 hours ago - Sports

The day sports stopped

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The most historic day in sports activism history began in an empty gym.

What happened: The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the floor for Game 5 against the Magic, which led to all three NBA games being postponed — and most of the sports world following suit.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
22 hours ago - Sports

MLS postpones games to support Jacob Blake

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A slew of Major League Soccer matches were postponed as players protest police brutality following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha.

Why it matters: Teams across various sports leagues are postponing games and leveraging their influence. The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to shelve their game prompted the NBA to do the same for all games scheduled for Wednesday night.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - Sports

Obama praises Bucks for "standing up for what they believe in" with boycott

Former President Obama addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

Former President Obama hailed the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday for "standing up for what they believe in" and boycotting their NBA playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Obama's statement came as games were postponed in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS as other teams followed the Bucks' lead and protested the shooting of Blake, 29, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down.

Go deeper: Milwaukee Bucks issue statement on Jacob Blake boycott