Special report: The NFL is back and weirder than ever

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. One day later, the U.S. declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

The big picture: A lot has happened in the 223 days since then, highlighted by Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay via free agency and Joe Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati via the NFL's first-ever virtual draft. Teams aced the training camp protocols, but without any preseason games, expect to see some rust when they finally take the field for game day.

What to expect: "The mayhem of the sideline will be replaced by a sparse smattering of players and coaches, who, like the on-field officials, will be wearing masks," writes WashPost's Adam Kilgore.

  • Lots of protocols: Electronic whistles are in; cheerleaders, mascots and jersey swaps are out. Crowd noise will be piped in by audio mixers, and footballs will be rinsed with chemicals.
  • Cavernous stadiums: Only six teams will allow fans in Week 1, and none will surpass 25% capacity. Those six teams: Browns (10%), Chiefs (22%), Colts (3%) Cowboys (TBD), Dolphins (20%) and Jaguars (25%).

Go deeper:

Key storylines to watch
Broncos players join in a Denver protest in May. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Player protests/social justice: In the wake of a summer filled with strikes and protests, NFL players are expected to keep the focus on race and social justice reform. End zones will be inscribed with two slogans: "It Takes All Of Us" on one side, "End Racism" on the other.

Expanded playoffs: Unlike baseball, the NFL's expanded playoffs are not a temporary measure devised for a pandemic season. Going forward, 14 teams (up from 12) will make the postseason and just the top seed (not top two) in each conference will earn a first-round bye.

Player shuffle: A host of current and former stars are rocking new jerseys, including Tom Brady (TB), Cam Newton (NE), Philip Rivers (IND), Stefon Diggs (BUF), David Johnson (HOU), DeAndre Hopkins (ARI), Melvin Gordon (DEN), Todd Gurley (ATL), Trent Williams (SF) and Calais Campbell (BAL).

Coaching shuffle: There are also five new head coaches: Kevin Stefanski (Browns), Ron Rivera (Washington), Joe Judge (Giants), Matt Rhule (Panthers) and Mike McCarthy (Cowboys).

PI is non-reviewable: Well, that was a fun experiment. After a missed call cost the Saints a 2019 playoff game, the league made a rule change allowing coaches to challenge pass interference. It failed miserably, so we're back to square one.

Rookie QBs: Only reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow (Bengals) is slated to start Week 1, but we're likely to see Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) and Justin Herbert (Chargers) at some point, and maybe even Jordan Love (Packers).

SoFi stadium. Harry How/Getty Images

SoFi Stadium: The Chargers and Rams' new shared stadium cost a record-breaking $5 billion. Unfortunately, fans are barred until 2021.

Raiders in Vegas: Oakland losing the Warriors and Raiders in consecutive years is inarguably cruel, but something about the Raiders in Sin City just makes sense. Their new stadium is a marvel, but fans will have to wait until next year to see it in person.

Preseason power rankings
Table: Axios Visuals

Go deeper: Week 1 schedule

Fadel Allassan
Sep 8, 2020 - Sports

Colin Kaepernick added to Madden NFL 21

Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

EA Sports announced Tuesday that it added Colin Kaepernick to Madden NFL 21, marking his first appearance in the popular football video game series since 2016.

Why it matters: Kaepernick has not been signed to an NFL team since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism. EA Sports said it wanted "to see him back in our game," calling him "a starting-caliber quarterback."

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
23 hours ago - Sports

College football becomes a political proxy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

College football has become a key political issue as the 2020 election approaches, and the impending NFL season will only ratchet up the intensity around empty stadiums and player protests.

Why it matters: Football is America's most popular sport. And considering 43 of the top 50 most-watched TV broadcasts last year were football games, it's arguably our most popular form of entertainment, period.

