NFL bans in-person team activities Monday, Tuesday due to COVID-19 surge

Houston Texans play the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. Photo: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The NFL said it will prohibit all in-person team activities on Monday and Tuesday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus among teams.

Driving the news: The move comes "in response to the continuous increase in positivity rates throughout the country” and because “a number of players and staff celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with out-of-town guests," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo late on Friday, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

  • The ban will not apply to the teams that are playing on Monday or Tuesday.
  • The league has been forced to postpone a Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup originally scheduled for primetime on Thanksgiving day twice due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

What they're saying: “As we look forward to playing the remainder of the Week 12 schedule, we know that our protocols are designed to prevent the spread of the virus when an individual tests positive,” Goodell wrote.

  • “Limiting interactions with a potentially COVID-positive teammate or colleague will assist in preventing contagion within the club," he added.
  • "All activities must be conducted virtually, with the exception of essential medical treatment and rehabilitation under the supervision of a team physician or athletic trainer."
  • "Further, players and staff should be reminded that gatherings of any sort outside the facility are prohibited."

The bottom line: "Most teams don’t practice Mondays or Tuesdays, so players aren’t in the building as much anyway. Everyone is still tested every day. Based on the incubation period, keeping facilities closed those days could catch many new infections from the holiday," Pelissero noted on Twitter.

Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings

Cars waiting in line at a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials announced a new three-week stay-at-home order on Friday, urging residents not to gather with people beyond their immediate household starting Monday.

The state of play: The new "safer-at-home" order comes as the county — the most populous in the U.S. — confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average of 4,751 new cases.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York COVID restrictions.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists — National standardized tests delayed until 2022.
  5. Cities: Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. World: London police arrest dozens during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Kia Kokalitcheva
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tony Hsieh, longtime Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Tony Hsieh. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the longtime ex-chief executive of Zappos, died on Friday after being injured in a house fire, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 46.

The big picture: Hsieh was known for his unique approach to management, and following the 2008 recession his ongoing investment and efforts to revitalize the downtown Las Vegas area.

