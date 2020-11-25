Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

NFL reschedules Thanksgiving matchup due to COVID-19 outbreak

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL is postponing its primetime Thanksgiving day game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the league announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time the league has had to scrap a game since October, as the U.S. copes with another surge in coronavirus infections heading into the holidays.

  • The news follows the Ravens' announcement Monday that three players — Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Brandon Williams — tested positive for the virus.

What to watch: The game is now set take place on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. and will air on NBC.

What they're saying: "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league wrote in a statement.

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations."
statement from the Baltimore Ravens

Go deeper

Axios
15 mins ago - Health

Beware a Thanksgiving mirage

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Don't be surprised if COVID metrics plunge over the next few days, only to spike next week.

Why it matters: The COVID Tracking Project warns of a "double-weekend pattern" on Thanksgiving — where the usual weekend backlog of data is tacked on to a holiday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons Michael Flynn

President Trump with Michael Flynn in 2016. Photo: David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with a former Russian ambassador.

Why it matters: It is the first of multiple pardons expected in the coming weeks, as Axios scooped Tuesday night.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Confusion remains over AstraZeneca vaccine.
  2. Health: Most Americans are still vulnerable to the coronavirus.
  3. World: U.S. hotspots are far outpacing Europe's.
  4. Economy: Wall Street's 2021 forecasts are betting it all on a COVID vaccine.
  5. 1 🦃 thing: 25%-30% of Americans say they'll ignore the CDC's Thanksgiving warning.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow