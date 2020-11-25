The NFL is postponing its primetime Thanksgiving day game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the league announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first time the league has had to scrap a game since October, as the U.S. copes with another surge in coronavirus infections heading into the holidays.

The news follows the Ravens' announcement Monday that three players — Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins and Brandon Williams — tested positive for the virus.

What to watch: The game is now set take place on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. and will air on NBC.

What they're saying: "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league wrote in a statement.

"We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations."