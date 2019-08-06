A new study from the Asian American Journalists Association finds that 2 out of 3 summer interns from 7 top newsrooms came from among the most selective colleges in America.
By the numbers: "65% of summer interns from a group of publications including The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, NPR and Los Angeles Times, came from among very selective universities in the nation," the group writes in a blog post.
- "The idea that the way you’re supposed to go into journalism — through a high-end journalism school — is 'basically creating a caste system for young reporters,' Gustavo Arellano, a features writer at the Los Angeles Times and former editor of the OC Weekly, said."
What's next: The Knight Foundation said yesterday that it's giving $1.2 million in new funding for the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education to create a program for news organizations "to help them better inform underserved communities and establish more equitable and inclusive workplaces."
