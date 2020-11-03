Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Youth-focused news is on the rise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New companies are latching onto youth-focused news products for this year's election news and beyond.

Why it matters: Some of these efforts can be lucrative. Parents juggling work-from-home schedules with at-home learning are willing to pay for news products for their kids, executives tell Axios.

Driving the news: The Week Junior, a weekly current affairs magazine targeted to kids from the same publisher as The Week, now has 75,000 paid subscribers, executives tell Axios.

  • The magazine, which is mainly a subscription business but has ads and strategic partnerships, launched in March, right at the start of the pandemic.
  • "We're adding about 4,000 new subscribers every month and we have subscribers in all 50 states," says The Week Junior's Editor in Chief Andrea Barbalich.
  • Barbalich notes that the 32-page subscription magazine is being used by hundreds of educators and parents around country. "We report on news in real time as happening as any news magazine for adults would do."

The trend has increased amid the pandemic, as more parents are looking for resources to help educate kids at home.

  • TIME for Kids launched a new digital subscription last month to bring its classroom news content to kids at home during the pandemic.
  • NBC Nightly News has launched a kids edition of its broadcast with Lester Holt, which includes a digest of the top news headlines, broken down for kids.
  • Nickelodeon said it hired former "60 Minutes" producer Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson to lead their news division for kids.
  • NowThis News launched NowThis Kids in April with Cheerios as a launch sponsor.
  • The New York Times has been creating a monthly print section of its newspaper for kids since 2017 that parents can also license online.

The bottom line: For legacy news companies, kids-focused news products can also help lengthen the longevity of their brands.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Ant IPO suspended amid tensions with China

Jack Ma. Photo by Liu Yang/VCG via Getty Images

The Ant Financial IPO will not go forward as planned Thursday, as Chinese regulators cracked down on what would have been the largest public offering of all time.

Why it matters: Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese payments giant, gave a major speech at the end of October railing against financial regulation both in China and in the West. That speech resulted in a dressing-down from Chinese authorities — and the end of Ma's dreams that Ant would be able to go public.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Companies and insiders are holding off on stock buybacks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top executives at big companies known as corporate insiders bought back shares of their own firms' stock at the second lowest rate in at least two years last month, even as speculators continued to buy the dip.

Why it matters: Insiders are typically bullish on their own company and buy when prices fall, but declined to do so after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell by at least 2% during the month, the second consecutive month of declines. (The Dow fell 6%, its worst monthly showing since March's historic drop.)

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at risk for severe illness.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow