NowThis, the millennial-focused video brand from Group Nine Media, is launching a new brand aimed at children of millennials called "NowThis Kids," executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: The launch comes at a time when parents are debating whether to send kids back to school and how to keep them occupied at home if they don't return to in-person classes.

Details: The new vertical will target millennial parents (NowThis's main audience) and their Gen-Z children, ages six to 11.

It will initially launch with a new dedicated YouTube channel and programming, as well as a podcast and newsletter.

It will initially launch with a new dedicated YouTube channel and programming, as well as a podcast and newsletter. NowThis Kids will be hosted by 13-year-old activist Naomi Wadler, who gained notoriety when NowThis first interviewed her in 2018 after she led a gun violence walk-out at her school focused on Black women. The video led to George Clooney inviting Wadler to speak at March For Our Lives.

Cheerios will be the launch sponsor of NowThis Kids and will continue to sponsor the vertical for an extended period of time. Its sponsorship will include a combination of advertising around the programming and some sponsored integrations on YouTube.

NowThis will be working with its current staff to create content for NowThis Kids. Senior producer Sheena Oglesby will oversee the day-to-day coverage.

Be smart: This will be the second kids-focused vertical within Group Nine Media.

Group Nine Media is also home to The Dodo, Thrillist, Seeker, PopSugar and NowThis. Last year, The Dodo, an animal media brand, launched "Dodo Kids" with Paramount Pictures as a launch partner.

Group Nine also launched a "parenting" vertical within its Popsugar brand last year, as well as a a new clothing line for tweens with Popsugar and Old Navy.

"The fact that Cheerios came on to be a launch sponsor is a good signal that brands right now see the opportunity in speaking to young people in this moment," said NowThis President Athan Stephanopoulos.

"We feel very confident from business side that there's natural synergies for other brands as well," he added.

The big picture: The launch comes at a time when parents want their kids to be informed on social issues and what's going on in the world, while also ensuring that the information they receive is safe, positive and educational.