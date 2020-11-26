The death toll from New Zealand's Whakaari/White Island volcanic eruption has risen to 22, almost one year on from the tragedy.

The big picture: Tourists from countries including the U.S. and Australia were on New Zealand's only active marine volcano when it erupted Dec. 9, 2019. Police identified the latest victim as Horst Westenfelder, 64. The German man died in a hospital overseas "due to medical complications while receiving treatment for injuries he received" on the island, per a police statement.