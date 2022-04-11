New Zealand will send 50 troops, eight logistics specialists and a C-130 Hercules aircraft to Europe as part of efforts to assist Ukraine with weapons and aid, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday.

The big picture: The country of 5 million will also donate NZ$13 million (US$9 million) in further support, "including a contribution via the United Kingdom to procure weapons and ammunition," per a statement from Ardern.

The personnel will sent to Germany on Wednesday for two months and join partner nations, "carrying much-needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres," according to Ardern.

It follows the deployment of nine NZ intelligence personnel, who are already in Europe

What she's saying: "Our support is to assist the Ukraine Army to repel a brutal Russian invasion because peace in the region of Europe is essential for global stability," the Labour leader said.

"Such a blatant attack on a country’s sovereignty is a threat to all of us and that’s why we too have a role to play," she added.

Ardern stressed that "at no point will they enter Ukraine, and nor have they been asked to."

Go deeper... Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine