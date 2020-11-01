Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party has signed a "cooperation agreement" with the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand as she prepares to form a new government.

Of note: Labour won enough parliamentary seats in the Oct. 17 election to govern alone for the first time since NZ's proportional representation voting system was introduced in 1996.

But Ardern said during a briefing Sunday morning local time after the Greens accepted Labour's offer that she wanted to draw on "shared goals and expertise" on "environmental and wellbeing issues."

What else she's saying: "This cooperation agreement reflects the positive working relationship between our two parties and our areas of shared interest while respecting the mandate voters gave Labour to form a government," Ardern said.

"It will deliver stability and cooperation in key policy areas while allowing the Greens to take an independent position from the government on all other matters."

The big picture: Under the deal, Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw will hold ministerial portfolios outside of New Zealand's Cabinet.