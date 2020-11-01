Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

New Zealand Greens accept PM Jacinda Ardern's "cooperation agreement" offer

New Zealand Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson (L) and Prime Minister and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, after signing a co-operation agreement in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday morning local time. Photo: Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom via Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party has signed a "cooperation agreement" with the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand as she prepares to form a new government.

Of note: Labour won enough parliamentary seats in the Oct. 17 election to govern alone for the first time since NZ's proportional representation voting system was introduced in 1996.

  • But Ardern said during a briefing Sunday morning local time after the Greens accepted Labour's offer that she wanted to draw on "shared goals and expertise" on "environmental and wellbeing issues."

What else she's saying: "This cooperation agreement reflects the positive working relationship between our two parties and our areas of shared interest while respecting the mandate voters gave Labour to form a government," Ardern said.

  • "It will deliver stability and cooperation in key policy areas while allowing the Greens to take an independent position from the government on all other matters."

The big picture: Under the deal, Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw will hold ministerial portfolios outside of New Zealand's Cabinet.

  • Shaw will retain the post he held in the previous government as climate change minister and gain the role of associate minister for the environment.
  • Davidson will be appointed to the new role of minister for the prevention of family and sexual violence and become an associate housing minister focused on homelessness.
  • Ardern will announce her new Cabinet on Monday.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Oct 30, 2020 - World

New Zealanders vote to legalize euthanasia in referendum

A voter casts her referendum and election ballots in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Rebecca Falconer/Axios

New Zealanders have voted to back the End of Life Choice Bill, which allows voluntary euthanasia for adults living in the country who have terminal illnesses, preliminary results announced by the NZ Electoral Commission show.

By the numbers: 65.2% voted in favor of the bill and 33.8% opposed it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Ipsos poll: COVID trick-or-treat — Study: Trump campaign rallies likely led to over 700 COVID-related deaths.
  2. World: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England — Greece tightens coronavirus restrictions as Europe cases spike — Austria reimposes coronavirus lockdowns amid surge of infections.
  3. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
  4. States: New York rolls out new testing requirements for visitors.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump on supporters' caravan surrounding Biden campaign bus: "I love Texas!"

President Trump posted video Saturday night of his supporters surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus with the comment, "I LOVE TEXAS!" in a tweet Democrats called "reckless."

Why it matters: Democratic officials and witnesses said the pro-Trump vehicles attempted to "force" the Biden-Harris campaign bus "off the road" in the incident on Friday, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow