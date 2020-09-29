2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYT's Trump tax returns exposé explodes on social media

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The New York Times' bombshell tax investigation has become one of the most viral investigative news stories on social media during the Trump era, according to data from NewsWhip.

Why it matters: The years-long anticipation of the release of President Trump's tax returns has hit a nerve among Americans, many of whom have been waiting to see whether the returns reinforce rumors of the president's flimsy financial record.

Driving the news: Social media interactions (likes, comments, shares) from within the first 24 hours of Sunday's tax returns article dwarfs the total for the other investigative pieces listed.

  • Only the Times' previous piece about Trump's tax information eclipsed 1 million interactions.
  • Social media interactions on news articles overall have spiked in 2020, according to NewsWhip.

Yes, but: Other story genres — particularly breaking news — routinely perform better on social media than investigations, which are often difficult to distill in a headline. The biggest article overall was news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from NPR with 10.7 million interactions.

Bottom line: There have been so many groundbreaking investigations over the past few years that it's hard for any one storyline to stick, but the data from NewsWhip shows that no others have had the internet firepower as the tax bombshell.

What's next: The Times' investigation — which Trump has called "fake news" — comes ahead of the first debate between the president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Go deeper: Key findings from NYT report on Trump's taxes

Go deeper

Axios
Sep 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign ad targets Trump on income tax payments

Combination images of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign team released an ad on Twitter late Sunday in response to the New York Times' explosive report on President Trump's income tax contributions.

Why it matters: The ad and accompanying tweet stating how much tax American workers like nurses and teachers pay compared to the $750 in federal income taxes the NYT said Trump paid in 2016 and again in 2017 marks the first official response by the Biden campaign to the report, which Trump called "fake news." The ad comes ahead of the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Go deeper:

Axios
Sep 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

NYT: Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The New York Times has obtained more than two decades' worth of tax-return data from Trump and the companies that make up his business, writing in an explosive report that the documents "tell a story fundamentally different from the one [the president] has sold to the American public."

Why it matters: The Times' bombshell report, published less than seven weeks before the presidential election, lays bare much of the financial information Trump has long sought to keep secret — including allegations that he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and has over $300 million in personal debt obligations coming due in the next four years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

NYT: Trump made $427 million from NBC's "The Apprentice"

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump and Ivanka Trump during "The Apprentice" Season 6 Finale at The Hollywood Bowl at Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

President Trump made more than $427 million from "The Apprentice" and licensing deals related to the long-running NBC reality-TV show, the New York Times alleges in its latest report on his tax returns.

Why it matters: The show that ended in 2017 saw Trump become a household name as a real estate mogul, enhancing his political profile. He invested tens of millions in businesses, largely golf courses, during his time on "The Apprentice," per the Times, which cited documents showing huge losses in the years leading up to his presidential candidacy. Trump has said the NYT reporting is "fake news."

Go deeper: Key findings from NYT report on Trump's taxes

Editor's note: NBC is an investor in Axios and Andy Lack, chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, is a member of the Axios board of directors.