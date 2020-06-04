1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NYT employees say running Tom Cotton op-ed put black staff in danger

Sen. Tom Cotton. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

New York Times employees on Wednesday posted en masse on social media saying that the editorial board's decision to run an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) calling to "Send In the Troops," put black Times' staff members in danger.

What he's saying: Cotton wrote that the U.S. military should be sent to cities across the country to address protests following the death of George Floyd, saying, "One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers."

The state of play: The Times' staff social media posts appeared to be a coordinated effort, publishing simultaneously and including variations of the line: "running this puts Black @nytimes staff in danger" alongside a photo of Cotton's headline.

  • Reporters from other publications have joined in posting criticisms of the Times' editorial board's decision.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Sara Fischer: The New York Times faces unique criticism when it publishes some op-eds authored by right-wing or right-of-center opinion columnists, with examples including Bret Stephens.

  • The Times, a traditionally left-leaning paper, experiences pressure to make sure its opinion page satisfies all of its stakeholders, investors, readership and employees. Sometimes its constituents take issue when the paper runs something from a perspective that's at odds with their viewpoint.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump hits back at Mattis: "I gave him a new life"

President Trump speaks at the White House. Photo: Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump unloaded on his former defense secretary via Twitter on Wednesday, hours after James Mattis condemned him for making a "mockery of our Constitution" in his response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

What he's saying: "Probably the only thing Barack Obama & I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General. I asked for his letter of resignation, & felt great about it. His nickname was 'Chaos', which I didn’t like, & changed it to 'Mad Dog'"

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama praises young protesters, urges mayors to pursue police reforms

Former President Barack Obama called on all mayors to review their use-of-force policies and commit to policing reform in a virtual town hall Wednesday hosted by the Obama Foundation's My Brothers Keepers Alliance.

Why it matters: Obama has addressed the killing of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed on social media and in a Medium post, but this was his first time speaking about the past week's events on camera. His voice will add weight to the growing pressure on local, state and federal officials to pursue policing reforms.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

James Mattis condemns Trump as a threat to the Constitution

Mattis on Fox in Septemnber 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis condemned President Trump for making a "mockery of our Constitution" in a statement to The Atlantic on Wednesday, saying he was "appalled" at the president's response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Trump’s former defense secretary had refrained from publicly criticizing his former boss since resigning in 2018.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow