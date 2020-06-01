1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Tom Cotton says Trump should deploy active-duty military to quell protests

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said Monday on "Fox & Friends" that President Trump should consider deploying active-duty military forces under the Insurrection Act amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd and other instances of police violence.

What he's saying: "If local law enforcement is overwhelmed, if local politicians will not do their most basic job to protect our citizens, let's see how these anarchists respond when the 101st Airborne is on the other side of the street," Cotton said.

  • "What the president can do is say that justice will be done in accordance with law for George Floyd and we will always respect the right of peaceful protest as many of these cities saw in the daytime, but the rioting, the anarchy and the looting ends tonight."
  • "And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry — whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters," he added in a tweet.

The big picture: The Insurrection Act allows the president to "restore public order and enforce the laws of the United States" when "domestic violence has occurred to such an extent that the constituted authorities of the State or possession are incapable of maintaining public order."

  • The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe reported that a senior defense official told him on Saturday that "no one in the department is talking about invoking the Insurrection Act."

Facebook employees stage "virtual walkout"

"Dozens" of Facebook employees staged a "virtual walkout" Monday over the company's decision not to take action against President Trump's provocative messages in the face of nationwide protests against police violence, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: While Twitter added fact-check labels and hid the president's most inflammatory tweet — "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" — Facebook has said Trump's statements do not violate its policies, and that the platform aims to promote free speech.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Trump lashes out at governors, urges them to "dominate" protesters

President Trump berated the nation’s governors in a video teleconference call Monday, calling many of them "weak" and demanding tougher crackdowns on the protests that erupted throughout the country following the killing of George Floyd, according to multiple reports.

The big picture: Trump blamed violence on the "the radical left" and told the governors, who were joined by law enforcement and national security officials, that they have to "dominate" protesters and "arrest people" in order to bring an end to the unrest.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 6,206,773 — Total deaths: 372,752 — Total recoveries — 2,661,643Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 1,793,780 — Total deaths: 104,3450 — Total recoveries: 444,758 — Total tested: 16,936,891Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says“My meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased” — Coronavirus looms over George Floyd protests across the country.
  4. Climate: Your guide to comparing climate change and coronavirus.
  5. Economy: A busy week for IPOs despite upheaval from protests and pandemic.
  6. World: Former FDA commissioner says "this is not the time" to cut ties with WHO.
