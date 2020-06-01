Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said Monday on "Fox & Friends" that President Trump should consider deploying active-duty military forces under the Insurrection Act amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd and other instances of police violence.

What he's saying: "If local law enforcement is overwhelmed, if local politicians will not do their most basic job to protect our citizens, let's see how these anarchists respond when the 101st Airborne is on the other side of the street," Cotton said.

"What the president can do is say that justice will be done in accordance with law for George Floyd and we will always respect the right of peaceful protest as many of these cities saw in the daytime, but the rioting, the anarchy and the looting ends tonight."

"And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry — whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters," he added in a tweet.

The big picture: The Insurrection Act allows the president to "restore public order and enforce the laws of the United States" when "domestic violence has occurred to such an extent that the constituted authorities of the State or possession are incapable of maintaining public order."

The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe reported that a senior defense official told him on Saturday that "no one in the department is talking about invoking the Insurrection Act."

