New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that the state will freeze student, medical and other state-referred debt payments for at least 30 days to ease financial burdens caused by COVID-19.

The big picture: Other states and the federal government are looking at different ways to help individuals directly and indirectly impacted by the novel coronavirus, with some forced to forgo income and close up their businesses. The White House paused interest on federal student loans last week.

