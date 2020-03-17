15 mins ago - Health

New York suspends student and medical debt to offset coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that the state will freeze student, medical and other state-referred debt payments for at least 30 days to ease financial burdens caused by COVID-19.

The big picture: Other states and the federal government are looking at different ways to help individuals directly and indirectly impacted by the novel coronavirus, with some forced to forgo income and close up their businesses. The White House paused interest on federal student loans last week.

Go deeper: Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Cuomo: Coronavirus risk remains low despite first confirmed case in N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday there's "no reason for undue anxiety" after a woman in her late 30s became the first in the state to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Details: Per Cuomo, the woman contracted the virus in Iran, which has now reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases. She has since been put into isolation after the Wadsworth Lab in Albany confirmed the results. "[T]he general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said. "We are diligently managing this situation," he said.

Go deeper:

Keep ReadingArrowMar 2, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 as states scramble to curb the spread

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington state. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. soared to 1,037 and the death toll to at least 31 by early Wednesday, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments.

The big picture: Nearly 40 states had reported cases by Tuesday and at least 12 have declared a state of emergency — Washington, California, New York, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida and Michigan — which reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 11, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

New York establishes "containment zone" in New Rochelle to limit coronavirus spread

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will deploy the National Guard to the New York City suburb New Rochelle on Tuesday to establish a 1-mile "containment zone" to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The tri-state area has confirmed more than 150 cases, as New Jersey announced its first death on Tuesday. Cases in New Rochelle have spiked from community spread.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Health