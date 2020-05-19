1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court affirms that New York Democratic primary must take place

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A federal judge ordered Tuesday that New York must move forward with its Democratic presidential primary on June 23, Politico reports.

Why it matters: New York's Board of Elections initially cancelled the primary because they believed the risk of spreading the coronavirus was greater than holding an election with only one contender — Joe Biden. The move angered Bernie Sanders supporters and prompted a lawsuit by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who argued canceling the primary "denies voters the right to vote."

What they're saying:

“[T]he removal of presidential contenders from the primary ballot not only deprived those candidates of the chance to garner votes for the Democratic Party’s nomination, but also deprived their pledged delegates of the opportunity to run for a position where they could influence the party platform, vote on party governance issues, pressure the eventual nominee on matters of personnel or policy, and react to unexpected developments at the Convention.”
— Judge Analisa Torres

Mnuchin, Powell to be grilled by Congress over small business loans

Mnuchin (L) and Powell at the IMF and World Bank Fall Meetings on Oct. 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Small business loan recipients, or at least their lawyers, will be glued to their laptop monitors today, as both Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jay Powell testify "in front" of the Senate Banking Committee.

On the grill: Expect lots of questions about PPP, in terms of application, effectiveness, and possible changes.

DOJ and Apple reignite dispute over encryption

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The long-simmering debate over encryption has come to a boil once more, as Attorney General Bill Barr again attacked Apple on the issue and a leading Senate encryption critic now has law enforcement looking to get into his own device. 

The big picture: Although they're not viable in all cases, there are a number of ways for law enforcement to get suspects' data. That, however, hasn't stopped pressure on companies like Apple to build backdoors to let law enforcement access encrypted devices.

Coronavirus shatters electric vehicles' crystal ball

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New analyses about electric vehicles underscore two things: the pandemic is creating unprecedented turmoil for all kinds of energy technologies, and attempts to assess the fallout are more art than science.

Driving the news: A brand new analysis from the research firm BloombergNEF projects that global electric vehicle sales will drop 18% this year, which would end 10 years of growth but represents a smaller decline than their estimated cut to sales of traditional cars.

