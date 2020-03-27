38 mins ago - Health

New York's race against the clock on coronavirus

Axios

Inside the Javits Center in NYC. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

With much of America ground to a halt, the state of New York is trying to nearly triple its hospital capacity in less than a month.

Why it matters: The state is bracing for a peak in coronavirus hospitalizations in mid-April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

  • The governor wants 8 temporary hospitals set up in short order, in addition to dramatically expanding the number of beds at existing hospitals and other facilities, including the renowned Javits Center in New York City.

The startling numbers, per Reuters:

  • 519 New Yorkers have died of coronavirus, an increase of 134 since Thursday.
  • The state has 44,635 confirmed cases, including 7,400 reported since Thursday.
  • Nearly 1,600 of those patients are in ICUs, up 22% from Thursday, the N.Y. Times reports. Most of those patients are on ventilators.
  • Hospitalized cases are doubling every 4 days. Last week it was every 3.
  • The state has 53,000 hospital beds. It wants 153,000 before the apex.
Screenshot of Cuomo press conference

The big picture: New York needs "20 million N-95 masks, 30 million surgical masks, 45 million exam gloves, 20 million gowns and 30,000 ventilators, all astronomical amounts compared to New York’s current stockpile," the Times reports.

The bottom line: As cases mount in other states — and until manufacturers can catch up — states will be forced to compete for precious ventilators.

  • On an individual level, this may feel like a moment to despair.
  • But there is something you can do, if you are able: Stay home and help buy time for America's manufacturers to catch up.
Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Go deeper: Axios coronavirus dashboard

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Cuomo projects apex of coronavirus hospitalizations will be in 21 days

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared projections on Wednesday that suggest the state can expect to reach its "apex" for novel coronavirus hospitalizations in 21 days.

Why it matters: The number of cases in New York is expected to continue surging for weeks, even as President Trump suggests that parts of the country should lift social distancing restrictions by Easter — 18 days away.

Go deeperArrowMar 25, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo pleads with federal government to supply New York with ventilators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government on Tuesday to supply ventilators, saying the state is in dire need of tens of thousands of machines to manage the coronavirus outbreak. The state expects to receive about 4,000 ventilators per Vice President Mike Pence.

Why it matters: New York state has become the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, with 25,665 cases, and Cuomo said time is running out to wait on domestic production of medical supplies.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health