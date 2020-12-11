Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week

New York City will close indoor dining on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations have continued to increase in New York City, a metric that Cuomo said the state would watch to determine whether tighter restrictions would be necessary. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will be allowed to continue.

Between the lines: NYC officials came under fire last month for closing public schools while allowing indoor dining to continue. Schools have proven to a low-spread environment for the coronavirus, while studies have consistently shown restaurants and indoor dining to be far riskier.

  • Even with outdoor dining allowed to continue, dropping temperatures in the north have most restaurants bracing for a significant drop in customers throughout the winter.
  • Many restaurants in the city and across the country are facing serious economic hardship, as Congress remains deadlocked on providing another round of relief.

What to watch: Cuomo said that 170,000 Pfizer vaccine doses will be delivered to New York State this weekend if the FDA moves ahead with issuing an emergency use authorization, as expected. 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is also awaiting approval, are expected to be delivered the week of Dec. 21.

Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia announce new COVID-19 restrictions

Health care workers put on personal protective equipment before people arrive at a drive through testing site for coronavirus in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero/AFP via Getty Images

Governors in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Virginia announced fresh coronavirus restrictions for their states on Thursday as the number of cases across the U.S. climbs.

Driving the news: The U.S. recorded 221,267 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a record 3,124 deaths, per Johns Hopkins University data.

FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

A care home staff receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine in Belfast on Dec. 9. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Thursday in a 17-4 vote that included one abstention.

Why it matters: The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the vaccine within days. If the emergency use authorization is approved, millions of doses will be shipped to vaccinate health care workers and nursing home residents, though the general public is not expected to have access to the vaccine until spring, according to AP.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer vaccine for emergency use.
  2. Politics: Dem-led committee investigating pandemic accuses CDC of deleting evidence Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  3. Health: Wealthy and connected get antibody COVID treatments unavailable to most Americans — Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  4. World: Israel's vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27 UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach.
  5. Sports: Most expensive stadium ever built could finish NFL season without hosting a fan — The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
