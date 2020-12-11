Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week

New York City will close indoor dining on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations have continued to increase in New York City, a metric that Cuomo said the state would watch to determine whether tighter restrictions would be necessary. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will be allowed to continue.

Between the lines: NYC officials came under fire last month for closing public schools while allowing indoor dining to continue. Schools have proven to a low-spread environment for the coronavirus, while studies have consistently shown restaurants and indoor dining to be far riskier.

Even with outdoor dining allowed to continue, dropping temperatures in the north have most restaurants bracing for a significant drop in customers throughout the winter.

Many restaurants in the city and across the country are facing serious economic hardship, as Congress remains deadlocked on providing another round of relief.

What to watch: Cuomo said that 170,000 Pfizer vaccine doses will be delivered to New York State this weekend if the FDA moves ahead with issuing an emergency use authorization, as expected. 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is also awaiting approval, are expected to be delivered the week of Dec. 21.