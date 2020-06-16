One man shot during protest at statue of New Mexico conquistador

The FBI is assisting after one man was shot during a demonstration where protesters were trying to topple a conquistador's statue in New Mexico, Albuquerque Police Department tweeted late Monday.

Details: Police have detained militia members over the shooting, per the Washington Post. Albuquerque police chief Michael Geier said in a statement, "We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution."

The big picture: Gunshots rang out as people gathered on the street near the Albuquerque Museum for the removal of a statue of Juan de Oñate, a 16th-century Spanish conquistador and colonial governor of the the-then province, KOB 4 video shows. The wounded man was in critical but stable condition, police tweeted.

Police said they deployed chemical irritants and flash bangs after the shooting.

The protest was peaceful until demonstrators "took a pickaxe to the statue and members of the heavily armed New Mexico Civil Guard, a civilian group, tried to protect the monument," Albuquerque Journal reports.

What they're saying: Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement there was "absolutely no space" for "any violent would-be 'militia' seeking to terrorize New Mexicans" as she vowed the instigators of the incident would be "rooted out" and held accountable by law.