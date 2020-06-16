30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

One man shot during protest at statue of New Mexico conquistador

The sculpture garden at Albuquerque Museum of Art & History in New Mexico. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The FBI is assisting after one man was shot during a demonstration where protesters were trying to topple a conquistador's statue in New Mexico, Albuquerque Police Department tweeted late Monday.

Details: Police have detained militia members over the shooting, per the Washington Post. Albuquerque police chief Michael Geier said in a statement, "We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution."

The big picture: Gunshots rang out as people gathered on the street near the Albuquerque Museum for the removal of a statue of Juan de Oñate, a 16th-century Spanish conquistador and colonial governor of the the-then province, KOB 4 video shows. The wounded man was in critical but stable condition, police tweeted.

  • Police said they deployed chemical irritants and flash bangs after the shooting.
  • The protest was peaceful until demonstrators "took a pickaxe to the statue and members of the heavily armed New Mexico Civil Guard, a civilian group, tried to protect the monument," Albuquerque Journal reports.

What they're saying: Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement there was "absolutely no space" for "any violent would-be 'militia' seeking to terrorize New Mexicans" as she vowed the instigators of the incident would be "rooted out" and held accountable by law.

  • Sen. Martin Heinrich (D) called for the Justice Department to investigate the shooting, tweeting Monday night, "This is not the first report of heavily armed civilian militias appearing at protests around New Mexico in recent weeks. These extremists cannot be allowed to silence peaceful protests or inflict violence."

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
7 mins ago - World

Zoom walks U.S.-China tightrope

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, video conferencing company Zoom sought to reassure global users that it would no longer shutter accounts outside of mainland China at Beijing's behest. But Zoom's struggle to please two governments with radically different ideologies is only just beginning.

Why it matters: U.S. tech companies with a significant presence in China face penalties or even expulsion from the country if they don't abide by Chinese government requests, and severe censure from U.S. civil society and government officials if they do.

Alayna Treene
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans prepare their opening bid on police reform

Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Photo: Al-Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are planning to unveil a police reform bill on Wednesday that will limit the use of chokeholds and offer federal funding for deescalation training, sources familiar with the draft bill tell Axios.

The big picture: Republicans are under increasing pressure to deliver tangible change in the wake of mass outrage over the death of George Floyd. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), who has taken the lead on drafting the bill, and other members of the Senate GOP task force see the bill as a starting point for negotiations with House Democrats.

Margaret Talev
37 mins ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans fear a second wave

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.3% margin of error. This survey defined self-quarantine as staying at home and avoiding contact with others for 14 days and social distancing as staying at home and avoiding others as much as possible; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Eight in 10 Americans are worried about a second wave of the coronavirus, with large majorities saying they'll resume social distancing, dial back shopping and keep their kids out of school if it happens, in Week 13 of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: Businesses and schools around the country are trying to assess how quickly and fully they should reopen based in part on what Americans will demand and tolerate. These findings underscore the challenges in predicting how they should proceed.

