Black Lives Matter protests force countries to confront colonial past

The Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square is defaced for a second day on June 7. Photo: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron both pushed back on Sunday against calls from Black Lives Matter protesters to remove colonial-era statues — with the British prime minister insisting you can't "photoshop" history.

Why it matters: Weeks of anti-racism protests triggered by Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the U.S. in Britain, France and across the world have brought to the fore the racist legacy of the colonial past of several countries.

Driving the news: Colonial-era statues have been toppled, defaced or removed in countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand in recent days. Calls are growing to remove more tributes to historical figures.

  • A statue was twice defaced of the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led the United Kingdom to victory in World War II. Churchill supported eugenics, described "British imperialism as being for the good of the 'primitive' and 'subject races' and opposed Indians' bid for independence, calling Indians "beastly people with a beastly religion," the Independent notes.

What they're saying: Johnson wrote in his Telegraph column, published Sunday night: "If we start purging the record and removing the images of all but those whose attitudes conform to our own, we are engaged in a great lie, a distortion of our history."

  • He also defended Churchill saying it was "absurd and deplorable" that his statue in London was twice defaced this month.
  • "He was a hero, and I expect I am not alone in saying that I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square, and the sooner his protective shielding comes off the better," Johnson wrote.
  • French President Macron denounced racism in a televised national address earlier Sunday, Per Reuters. But he added: "The Republic won't erase any name from its history. It will forget none of its artworks, it won’t take down statues."
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ on Monday morning local time after a statue was removed of a colonial-era captain that the decision to remove monuments should be left up to local communities.

Rebecca Falconer
Over 100 arrested after far-right groups clash with police in U.K.

Far-right British groups in London's Trafalgar Square on Saturday. Photo: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned "racist thuggery" after far-right groups clashed with police in central London on Saturday.

Driving the news: The groups turned out after a social media callout to "protect the monuments" targeted by Black Lives Matter protesters, who canceled an official demonstration because of the "counter-protest," per the Telegraph. London police said over 100 people were arrested following clashes in Parliament Square. Police said Sunday morning they had arrested a suspect on suspicion of outraging public decency after images circulated of a white man urinating on a memorial to an officer who died stopping a terrorist outside the United Kingdom's Houses of Parliament in 2017.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 7,900,924 — Total deaths: 433,066 — Total recoveries — 3,769,712Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 2,094,058 — Total deaths: 115,732 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Infectious-disease expert warns of potential health risks at Trump rally.
  4. States: Cuomo threatens to shut down parts of New York again after 25,000 complaints of violations.
  5. World: France and other EU countries reopen borders after 3-month coronavirus lockdown.
  6. Business: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claims the administration never promised to name businesses that received PPP loans.
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa convicted of cyber libel in Philippines

Ressa arrives in court today. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A court in the Philippines has convicted Maria Ressa, chief of the news site Rappler, of cyber libel in a trial that has been closely watched because of its implications for press freedom in the country.

Driving the news: Ressa and co-defendant Reynaldo Santos Jr were sentenced to between six months to six years in prison, but were granted bail pending appeals that could ultimately come before the supreme court. Ressa and Rappler have drawn the ire of strongman President Rodrigo Duterte for their critical coverage.

