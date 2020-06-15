Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron both pushed back on Sunday against calls from Black Lives Matter protesters to remove colonial-era statues — with the British prime minister insisting you can't "photoshop" history.

Why it matters: Weeks of anti-racism protests triggered by Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the U.S. in Britain, France and across the world have brought to the fore the racist legacy of the colonial past of several countries.

Driving the news: Colonial-era statues have been toppled, defaced or removed in countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand in recent days. Calls are growing to remove more tributes to historical figures.

A statue was twice defaced of the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led the United Kingdom to victory in World War II. Churchill supported eugenics, described "British imperialism as being for the good of the 'primitive' and 'subject races' and opposed Indians' bid for independence, calling Indians "beastly people with a beastly religion," the Independent notes.

What they're saying: Johnson wrote in his Telegraph column, published Sunday night: "If we start purging the record and removing the images of all but those whose attitudes conform to our own, we are engaged in a great lie, a distortion of our history."

He also defended Churchill saying it was "absurd and deplorable" that his statue in London was twice defaced this month.

"He was a hero, and I expect I am not alone in saying that I will resist with every breath in my body any attempt to remove that statue from Parliament Square, and the sooner his protective shielding comes off the better," Johnson wrote.

French President Macron denounced racism in a televised national address earlier Sunday, Per Reuters. But he added: "The Republic won't erase any name from its history. It will forget none of its artworks, it won’t take down statues."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ on Monday morning local time after a statue was removed of a colonial-era captain that the decision to remove monuments should be left up to local communities.

Go deeper: The bottom-up revolution goes global, viral