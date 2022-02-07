New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is expected to announce Monday that the state will no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that New Jersey has rolled back its school mask mandate, signaling a shift in how the state may view the virus.

New confirmed cases and hospitalizations from the virus in New Jersey have rapidly decreased since peaking in early January, according to data from the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Murphy will announce that the new policy will begin the second week of March, per the Times.

What they're saying: In an interview, Murphy told the Times that the move was timed for warmer temperatures, giving schools more ventilation options.

"It isn’t July Fourth, but it gets you into a marginally better weather period," he said.

The big picture: Several states across the country have reevaluated their mask mandates in recent weeks.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R) issued an executive order ending the state's school mask mandate, though the order is now being challenged in court by at least seven school boards.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) rescinded the state's mask mandate last month, allowing school districts to set their masking policies.

The governors of New York and Connecticut also recently said they may soon reevaluate masks mandates.

