Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings

Ivana Saric

Delaware Governor John Carney in 2018. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) announced Monday that the state's mask mandates for indoor public settings and schools will end over the next two months.

Driving the news: The mask mandate for indoor settings is set to lift Feb. 11, while masking requirements for K-12 schools and childcare facilities will end on March 31.

  • The governor extended the mask mandate for schools until the end of March, giving parents time to get their children vaccinated, Carney's office said.
  • The timeline will also allow school districts and schools time to consider local mandates.

What they're saying: "We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Carney said.

  • “I want to be clear about this point – COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations. But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe."

Between the lines: The state has "one of the lowest" vaccination rates for children in the Northeast, Delaware Online reported.

The big picture: Several other states have lifted or made changes to their mask mandates in recent weeks.

  • New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is expected to announce Monday an end to the state's mask mandate for schools.
  • Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R) issued an executive order ending the state's school mask mandate, though the order is now being challenged in court by at least seven school boards, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.
  • Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) rescinded the state's mask mandate last month, allowing school districts to set their masking policies.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
58 mins ago - Sports

Sin City is officially a sports town

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Las Vegas made history this weekend, becoming the first city to ever host two All-Star Games at the same time.

The big picture: For decades, Vegas was as attractive to gamblers as it was unattractive to sports leagues. But as sports betting becomes legal state by state, leagues are embracing the city they once shunned.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings — New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate — Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools.
  4. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  5. Variant tracker
Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie: Trump incited Jan. 6 riot to "intimidate Mike Pence"

Donald Trump and Chris Christie in 2017. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump incited the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 "to intimidate" former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

What he's saying: "January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week — overturn the election," he told Hewitt.

