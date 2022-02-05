Sign up for our daily briefing

Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools

Shawna Chen

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing executive actions in the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 15, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Virginia judge on Friday temporarily barred enforcement of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R) executive order making masks optional in schools.

Why it matters: Seven school boards have sued Youngkin over the order, calling it a violation of Virginia’s constitution, which leaves school supervision up to the boards, and a state law that requires school districts to follow federal health guidelines.

  • The ruling means schools can continue mandating masks as the lawsuit moves through the courts.

What they're saying: Virginia Circuit Court Judge Louise M. DiMatteo sided with the school boards in the ruling, pointing to the state law mandating adherence to COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • "While the General Assembly has granted the Governor significant and sweeping general powers to address an emergency, when confronted with a specific statute addressing the manner in which in-person learning can resume and directs local school boards to follow the guidance of the CDC, 'the maximum extent practicable,' it does not follow that the Governor, even in an emergency, can direct School Boards to ignore the General Assembly’s deference to CDC guidance and to abandon their considered determination about what is practicable," DiMatteo wrote. 

What to watch: A spokesperson for Youngkin reiterated his belief in parents knowing best for their children, and said they will appeal.

Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

USA's flag bearers lead the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

🏳️‍🌈LGBTQ athletes speak out against Chinese government's abuses

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen says healthier "mentality" will drive him

⛷U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin could cement G.O.A.T status at Winter Olympics

🇺🇸The 10 U.S. athletes to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics opening ceremony kicks off Beijing Games

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

North Carolina Supreme Court: GOP's redistricting plans unconstitutional

The North Carolina state legislature building in Raleigh on May 9, 2016. Photo: Al Drago via CQ Roll Call

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that the state's GOP-led redistricting maps are unconstitutional and "unlawful partisan gerrymanders."

Why it matters: After North Carolina gained a 14th congressional seat post-2020 Census, Republicans drew up a plan that would have left Republicans with as many as 11 seats compared to just three for Democrats.

Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Delta asks DOJ to add unruly passengers to federal "no-fly" list

A plane operated by Delta Airlines Inc. departs Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, North Carolina on Jan. 20, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Delta Air Lines is urging the Department of Justice to put unruly passengers on the federal "no-fly" list so that "individuals who have endangered the safety and security of our people do not go on to do so on another carrier," CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday.

Why it matters: 2021 saw a sharp increase in unruly airline passengers, many of whom initiated physical attacks on ground workers and flight attendants.

