Wall Street braces for new streaming reality

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Analysts are forecasting a difficult year ahead for subscription streaming companies in response to a massive selloff of Netflix shares last week that was prompted by weak subscriber growth forecasts.
Why it matters: Wall Street has grown accustomed to equating paid subscriber growth at major media firms to market value, but Netflix's decline "calls into question the end-state economics of these businesses," wrote Michael Nathanson, a top media analyst, in a note to clients.
Driving the news: Netflix's shares are down more than 20% after the tech giant said Thursday it expects a big drop in paid net subscriber adds for this quarter — one that will nearly halve the number compared with the same quarter last year..
- Shares for rivals like Disney, Roku and AT&T took a hit in response to the news. Other stay-at-home stocks like Peloton and Zoom are also facing steep declines as pandemic isolation dwindles.
- "[T]he reaction that we're seeing in Netflix's shares is appropriate, given what we think is a kind of a reset in expectations for the pace of subscriber growth, post the pandemic," said Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok in an interview with Yahoo News.
- "Stepping back, we see this Netflix quarter as a worrying datapoint for the rest of the streaming industry on multiple fronts," Nathanson added.
The other side: While bearish analysts argue in favor of the selloff, bulls say it was an over-reaction. Some point to Netflix's revenue growth last quarter as a sign that the company's business model remains healthy.
How it works: Streaming companies like Netflix invest billions of dollars every year in content to lure new subscribers and to keep old ones from cancelling.
- The business model implies that streamers will eventually be able to hike prices on consumers, particularly in lucrative markets like North America, as they invest more in premium content, creating a flywheel.
- But Netflix's earnings last week suggested to some that its enormous investment in new content may not be able to drive as many new subscribers as it used to amid increased streaming competition — especially in North America, where subscriber growth is slowing across the board as the market gets saturated.
Be smart: Now that Netflix's subscriber growth has begun to slow, with a total base of around 200 million global paid accounts, investors are trying to determine whether streaming companies may be hitting a ceiling on the size of the total global market.
- Bullish analysts like LightShed Partners' Rich Greenfield argue companies like Netflix and Disney have a long runway ahead, and that the total addressable market globally could be upwards of 600-800 million.
- But skeptics say the opportunity for growth outside of North America lies in developing markets, where streamers will need to drop their subscription prices and introduce mobile-friendly, ad-supported tiers.
- Disney, for example, has seen its average revenue per user continuously decline in response to adding more subscribers to its Hotstar service in India, which is offered at a much lower subscriber cost.
The big picture: Up until now, Netflix has been trading at many multiples higher than its traditional media rivals, despite the fact that it's far less profitable.
- Some analysts see the recent selloff as a normalization of Netflix's value away from the high multiples typically awarded to tech firms that foresee endless vistas of growth.
Go deeper: Subscription streaming growth stalls