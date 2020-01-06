Netanyahu tells security cabinet Israel must not be dragged into Soleimani killing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told security cabinet ministers Monday that the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was carried out solely by the U.S., and that Israel was not involved in any way and must not be dragged into the escalating conflict, two ministers who attended the meeting told me.

Why it matters: Like other countries in the region, Israel is concerned that Iran will retaliate against it in order to avenge the killing of Soleimani.