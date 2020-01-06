Saudi envoy arrives in Washington amid fear of U.S.-Iran war

A senior Saudi envoy has arrived in Washington and will meet Monday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior White House and Pentagon officials in an attempt to de-escalate the crisis in the Gulf.
Why it matters: Saudi deputy defense minister Prince Khaled bin Salman — a former ambassador to the U.S. — was urgently sent to Washington by his brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia is deeply concerned it could become engulfed in uncontrolled escalation between the U.S. and Iran following President Trump's decision to kill top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.