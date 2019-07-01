Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Netanyahu says Israel will reveal more evidence Iran has lied about nuclear program

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will soon reveal more evidence that Iran has been lying all along about its nuclear program, in response to news that the Islamic Republic has breached uranium stockpile limits from the 2015 nuclear deal for the first time.

Why it matters: Netanyahu didn't elaborate on what kind of evidence will be released, but Israel has twice in the last two years released intelligence about Iran's nuclear program. The first revealed documents captured by the Mossad from Iran's secret nuclear archive, while the second included photographs of what Israel claimed to be an "atomic warehouse" in Tehran, where the country allegedly stored parts from its clandestine military nuclear program.

The big picture: Netanyahu said Iran's breach of its commitments in the nuclear deal demonstrates that the country is on a path to producing nuclear weapons. "Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said.

  • The prime minister called on the EU and its member states to uphold their commitments and renew UN Security Council sanctions on Iran now that the country has breached its uranium limits.

