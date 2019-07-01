Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will soon reveal more evidence that Iran has been lying all along about its nuclear program, in response to news that the Islamic Republic has breached uranium stockpile limits from the 2015 nuclear deal for the first time.

Why it matters: Netanyahu didn't elaborate on what kind of evidence will be released, but Israel has twice in the last two years released intelligence about Iran's nuclear program. The first revealed documents captured by the Mossad from Iran's secret nuclear archive, while the second included photographs of what Israel claimed to be an "atomic warehouse" in Tehran, where the country allegedly stored parts from its clandestine military nuclear program.