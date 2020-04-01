25 mins ago - World

Scoop: Netanyahu shared fake video as proof of Iranian virus cover-up

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared with his cabinet a video he claimed was evidence of Iran concealing coronavirus deaths by dropping bodies in garbage dumps, two cabinet ministers tell me.

Behind the scenes: Several hours later, Netanyahu's office realized the video had nothing to do with Iran, or with the coronavirus crisis. It was a clip from “Pandemic," a 2007 Hallmark Channel mini-series.

The backdrop: Iran has been Netanyahu's top foreign policy focus for 25 years. Israeli intelligence believes there have been up to five times more coronavirus deaths there than the 3,036 that have been officially acknowledged, an Israeli official tells me. Netanyahu thought he'd seen evidence of a cover-up.

During a conference call with cabinet ministers on Monday, Netanyahu said he'd seen video of Iranian soldiers loading bodies onto trucks and dropping them at garbage dumps.

  • According to two minsters who were on the call, Netanyahu said his national security adviser, Meir Ben Shabbat, had showed him the video.
  • Many of the ministers asked to watch the video, and Netanyahu asked his national security adviser to send it to the entire cabinet.
  • The video had been shared by Iranians on social media over the last week, and it was passed on to Netanyahu without any confirmation of its authenticity.

The prime minister’s office didn’t deny this account. It said the video had only been sent to three cabinet ministers who requested it, and who had been told it came from social media and its authenticity was unclear.

Netanyahu in self-isolation after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday that he would enter self-isolation after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest: Netanyahu was tested for the virus on Monday, along with his wife, sons and close aides. All of those tests came back negative, his office said, but he plans to remain in isolation until he receives further instructions from the ministry of health.

Pence urged Israel not to target U.S. with coronavirus quarantine: "Go global"

Vice President Mike Pence personally asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to target Israel's newly announced coronavirus quarantine at only visitors from the U.S., but to "go global," senior Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: On Monday, Netanyahu announced a new policy of self-quarantine for a period of 14 days for anyone who enters Israel regardless of their country of origin — thus implementing Pence's request, made during a call on Sunday. Israeli officials say Pence's request significantly influenced Netanyahu's decision.

Dave Lawler

Israel’s opposition uniting in bid to bring down Netanyahu

Israel's election committee has published the results of Monday's election showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc with 58 seats — three short of the parliamentary majority needed to form a government.

Why it matters: Worse still for Netanyahu, particularly in the wake of what looked like a remarkable victory, a majority might now be uniting behind an effort to effectively end his political career. His corruption trial, meanwhile, is set to begin in just 12 days.

