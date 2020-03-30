1 hour ago - World

Netanyahu in self-isolation after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday that he would enter self-isolation after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's the latest brush with the coronavirus for a major world leader. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive last week and is currently in self-isolation with mild symptoms, while President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro both tested negative after interacting with people who had the virus.

The backdrop: The announcement came in the midst of coalition negotiations over an emergency government, involving both Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu had strictly observed social distancing precautions on the orders of Shin Bet security service doctors, holding most meetings via video conference and avoiding most in-person meetings except with several of his aides.

  • He met with the aide who tested positive last week. At first, Netanyahu's office said the encounter was brief and there was no need for him to be quarantined.
  • Later, his office said they he would follow ministry of health guidelines and enter self-quarantine.
  • Netanyahu tested negative for coronavirus 10 days ago. He was tested again on Monday.

What to watch: It's unclear how this will affect coalition negotiations. Netanyahu and Gantz held a long face-to-face meeting two days ago, but since then the talks have been handled by their advisers.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 newsDave Lawler

Netanyahu's party on course to win Israel's election: exit polls

Netanyahu campaigns in Tel Aviv, Feb. 29. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party is projected to win the most seats in Israel's election, according to exit polls. All three updated polls show his right-wing bloc with 59 seats, two short of a majority.

Why it matters: The exit polls are not official results, but they project a strong performance from Netanyahu in Israel's third elections in 10 months despite a looming corruption trial. Both Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, his centrist rival, failed to form coalition governments following elections in April and September.

Go deeperArrowMar 2, 2020 - World
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Israel stunned as rivals Netanyahu and Gantz join forces

Netanyahu (L) and Gantz at a memorial for former president Shimon Peres. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty

In a dramatic reversal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chief rival, Benny Gantz, has agreed to join forces in an "emergency government" to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: This is a big step toward ending Israel's year-long political deadlock and a victory for Netanyahu, who will stay on as prime minister for at least another 18 months even as his corruption trial gets underway.

Go deeperArrowMar 26, 2020 - World
Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Trump peace plan a sticking point in Israel's Netanyahu-Gantz pact

Trump and Netanyahu at the White House. Photo: Getty

The implementation of President Trump's Middle East peace plan is one of the main stumbling blocks in negotiations for an emergency government between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival, Benny Gantz.

Why it matters: The government would be tasked primarily with handling the coronavirus crisis. In negotiations, though, Netanyahu has raised his intention to annex areas Trump's plan envisions as part of Israel. Gantz is opposed to unilateral annexations, his aides tell me.

Go deeperArrowMar 27, 2020 - World