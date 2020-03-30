Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday that he would enter self-isolation after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's the latest brush with the coronavirus for a major world leader. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive last week and is currently in self-isolation with mild symptoms, while President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro both tested negative after interacting with people who had the virus.

The backdrop: The announcement came in the midst of coalition negotiations over an emergency government, involving both Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz, to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Netanyahu had strictly observed social distancing precautions on the orders of Shin Bet security service doctors, holding most meetings via video conference and avoiding most in-person meetings except with several of his aides.

He met with the aide who tested positive last week. At first, Netanyahu's office said the encounter was brief and there was no need for him to be quarantined.

Later, his office said they he would follow ministry of health guidelines and enter self-quarantine.

Netanyahu tested negative for coronavirus 10 days ago. He was tested again on Monday.

What to watch: It's unclear how this will affect coalition negotiations. Netanyahu and Gantz held a long face-to-face meeting two days ago, but since then the talks have been handled by their advisers.