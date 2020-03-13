36 mins ago - World

Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Trump and Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago on March 7. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Why it matters: Bolsonaro met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

The state of play: A Brazilian newspaper reported earlier Friday that Bolsonaro tested positive, which his son, Eduardo, denied as "fake news." Bolsonaro also told his supporters on Facebook not to believe fake news.

  • His press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who was also in attendance at the meeting with Trump, tested positive for the virus Thursday.
  • Trump told reporters at the White House that he's "not concerned" about Wajngarten's diagnosis.

A far-right populist, Bolsonaro had dismissed the alarm around the virus as a "fantasy" spread by the media as recently as Wednesday.

