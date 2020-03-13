Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday that he had tested negative for coronavirus.

Why it matters: Bolsonaro met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

The state of play: A Brazilian newspaper reported earlier Friday that Bolsonaro tested positive, which his son, Eduardo, denied as "fake news." Bolsonaro also told his supporters on Facebook not to believe fake news.

His press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who was also in attendance at the meeting with Trump, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he's "not concerned" about Wajngarten's diagnosis.

A far-right populist, Bolsonaro had dismissed the alarm around the virus as a "fantasy" spread by the media as recently as Wednesday.