Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Unlike other world leaders, Netanyahu is waiting to congratulate Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been silent on the U.S. elections, and unlike many world leaders still hasn't congratulated President-elect Joe Biden.

What they're saying: Netanyahu aides say he is "waiting for the official results."

Why it matters: Netanyahu released a video congratulating President-elect Trump the morning after the 2016 election. Netanyahu, who had a very close relationship with Trump, wants to wait as long as possible, in the hopes that Trump will concede.

Behind the scenes: Netanyahu's office sent talking points to Likud ministers for press interviews earlier on Saturday, one of which said that Israel will work with Biden and the Democrats, much like it worked with Trump and the Republicans.

  • Netanyahu’s office also asked Likud ministers to stress in interviews that Israel hopes the Biden administration continues to push forward normalization between Israel and Arab states and keep a tough policy regarding Iran.
  • The prime minister's office also wants to be sure Biden does not roll back Trump decisions like recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights or moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to concede

President Trump. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Image

President Trump made it clear Saturday he won't concede to Joe Biden or accept his projected win, saying the election is "far from over."

What's next: In a statement, Trump said the campaign will begin "prosecuting our case in court" on Monday. The Trump campaign has already launched a series of baseless legal claims against 2020 voting, including lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan that were quickly dismissed. His allegations of voter fraud have been made without evidence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday — Reports: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

BIDEN ERA BEGINS

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  1. Axios AM Deep Dive: Biden's Washington
  2. Scoop: Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday
  3. "I will be a president for all Americans"
  4. Harris breaks through multiple barriers as VP-elect
  5. World leaders congratulate Biden
  6. Trump won't concede
  7. Trump's 75-day finale, fully unrestrained
  8. Map: Biden reaches 270