After Nestor lashed Florida, spawning destructive tornadoes, the post-tropical storm downed trees and caused power outages in Georgia Saturday night with heavy rains and powerful winds, WSB-TV reports.

The latest: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said isolated flash-flooding was possible across the southeastern U.S. into Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Godwinsville, Georgia and flash-flood alerts for areas in the state including Eastman, Abbeville and Chester.