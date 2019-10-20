After Nestor lashed Florida, spawning destructive tornadoes, the post-tropical storm downed trees and caused power outages in Georgia Saturday night with heavy rains and powerful winds, WSB-TV reports.

The big picture: Nestor made landfall on St. Vincent Island on Friday as a tropical storm. It spun tornadoes with winds of up to 120 mph, which overturned vehicles, tore off roofs and uprooted trees, per the New York Times.

