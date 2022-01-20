Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
NBC Sports
The overlap between Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics in a few weeks will be a historic sports moment for sports fans and NBC, which has the broadcast rights for both marquee events this year.
Why it matters: If the double-header wasn't challenging enough, producing the two events simultaneously in the middle of a pandemic will definitely create "operational challenges," NBC Sports chair Pete Bevacqua said Wednesday during a media event, "but I think the advantages far outweigh disadvantages."
- "February 13th will be the most complicated event that any company has ever been involved with in terms of sports broadcasting," said veteran sports host Mike Tirico, who will anchor the Olympic primetime show in China from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10 before flying to Los Angeles to host the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
Driving the news: An NBC Sports spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that announcers for the Beijing Games, including figure skating, will be calling events from NBC's Stamford, Connecticut facility "due to COVID concerns."
- "We'll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics.”
- Roughly 1,000 people from NBC will in Beijing for the event, which runs from Feb. 4-20 — compared to the 1,500 that attended Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, per Bevacqua.
- Other familiar faces will be on the ground aside from Tirico. Craig Melvin will serve. asa primetime host. Lindsay Vaughn will be a primetime correspondent.
Be smart: Executives touted a new coverage plan ahead of Beijing based on learnings from Tokyo to streamline events so they're easy to find and follow on live TV and on streaming.
- "We've really focused on making the thousands of hours we produce more intuitive, findable," said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production.
- This year, every Olympic sport and event will be via streaming on Peacock's premium tier, eliminating confusion about what's digitally available.
Be smart: The overlapping events will create some unique business opportunities for NBC. The company has leveraged the proximity of the events to do cross-marketing and ad sales.
- Super Bowl ads are "virtually sold out," said Dan Lovinger ad sales EVP at NBC Sports Group. At roughly $6 million for a 30-second ad, rates are about 20% higher than ad rates since the NBC's last Super Bowl in 2018.
The big picture: Despite the business opportunities, the pandemic and geopolitical tensions with China will create some challenges for NBC.
- "We understand that there's some difficult issues regarding the host nation, so our coverage will provide perspectives on China's place in the world, and the geopolitical context in which these games are being held, but the athletes do remain the focus of our coverage," Soloman said.
- NBC will bring two China analysts, journalist Andy Brown and Chinese cultural historian Jing Tsu, to join anchors on the ground in primetime.
Bottom line: "It's one of the great days in sports. It's just never happened before," said Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of NBC's Sunday Night Football. NBC is marketing the double-header as a "once in a lifetime" event.