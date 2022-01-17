Sign up for our daily briefing

IOC no longer selling tickets for Winter Olympics to general public due to COVID

Axios

A Winter Olympics 2022 installation in Yongdingmen square, Beijing, on Jan. 16. Photo: Fu Tian/China News Service via Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee announced Monday that it will no longer sell tickets to the general public for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics because of "the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Why it matters: Beijing reported its first case of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus over the weekend, just weeks before the city begins hosting the games on Feb. 4.

What they're saying: The IOC said the change was "in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators." Spectators will instead be part of an "adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games."

The big picture: Previously, based on coronavirus protocols released in September, the IOC was only selling tickets to spectators in mainland China who meet certain COVID-19 requirements.

Go deeper: Ultra-strict lockdowns preview what's in store for Beijing Olympics

Russell Contreras
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Book bans are back in style

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

School districts from Pennsylvania to Wyoming are bowing to pressure from some conservative groups to review — then purge from public school libraries — books about LGBTQ issues and people of color.

Why it matters: A pivotal midterm election year, COVID frustrations and a backlash against efforts to call out systemic racism — driven disproportionately by white, suburban and rural parents — have made public schools ground zero in the culture wars.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power as "hazardous" winter storm lashes East Coast

Winter view from Charlotte as winter storm Izzy creates dangerous conditions in Charlotte, N.C. on Jan. 16. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A major winter storm was lashing much of the East Coast on Sunday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting travel over the holiday weekend.

The big picture: Heavy snow and ice accumulations were "likely to produce hazardous travel," downed trees and more outages from the Mid-South to the Northeast, per the National Weather Service. Some parts of the U.S. can expect to see up to a foot of snow through Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ivana Saric
Updated 10 hours ago - Science

Volcanic eruption in Tonga caused "significant" damage

This satellite image of the eruption on Jan. 15 taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). Photo: NICT via AP

Significant damage has been reported in Tonga following an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday, which covered the Pacific nation in ash and cut off communication lines.

Driving the news: The eruption triggered tsunami warnings across Tonga's islands and in other regions, including the West Coast of the U.S. and New Zealand, which were later lifted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)