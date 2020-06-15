49 mins ago - Sports

NBA players divided on resuming season amid pandemic and protests

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NBA's ambitious plan to resume the season at Walt Disney World hit an impasse over the weekend, with the two crises that have shaken the U.S. — the pandemic and the protests — causing division amongst the ranks.

The state of play: Last week, the NBA's board of governors approved the league's return-to-play plan, followed by the NBA players' association one day later — but a number of players have begun asking themselves: do we actually want to participate in this?

  • A closer look at the NBPA statement shows that the vote was merely an approval of further negotiations and that "various details" still needed to be worked out, notes The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti.

What they're saying: Players have expressed multiple concerns, ranging from visitor policies to Disney staff protocols to Florida's record levels of new COVID-19 cases. But the main issue for some is that a return to play would distract from the nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism.

  • Kyrie Irving hosted a Zoom meeting on Friday with over 80 players to discuss the matter. "I'm willing to give up everything I have [for social reform]," he reportedly said on the call.
  • "Once we start playing basketball again, the news will turn from systemic racism to 'who did what' in the game last night," one anonymous player told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The other side: While some believe playing basketball would detract from the Black Lives Matter movement, others — including LeBron James — believe it would provide them with a megaphone to promote their message.

  • "[LeBron] wants to keep making his mark off the court. He wants to play basketball. And as has always been the case, he clearly believes he can do both at the same time," writes The Athletic's Sam Amick, citing sources close to James (subscription).
  • "We can do both. We can play and we can help change the way black lives are lived," Rockets guard Austin Rivers wrote on Instagram. "But canceling or boycotting [a] return doesn't do that in my opinion."

The bottom line: Would playing basketball take attention away from the more important issues at hand in this country? Or would it provide some of the world's most popular athletes with a platform to inspire change? The fate of the 2020-21 NBA season may depend on the answer to that question.

Go deeper: The NBA's 22-team restart plan

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France reopened its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,936,874 — Total deaths: 433,959 — Total recoveries — 3,790,004Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,094,069 — Total deaths: 115,732 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: Surprise medical bills in the coronavirus era.
  5. Technology: Fresh concerns about AI bias in the age of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion RabouinAndrew Witherspoon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fortune 100 companies commit $1.6 billion to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The 100 largest U.S. companies have so far committed $1.63 billion to organizations fighting racism and inequality, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

What's happening: Since protests began over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, companies have released statements of support for black communities and pledged donations to organizations like the NAACP, National Urban League, Equal Justice Initiative, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow